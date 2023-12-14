OpenAI has opened applications for the second cohort of its six-week program for AI startups, Converge 2, through which it will invest $1 million into each of the 15 successful participants that will be selected.

The company behind ChatGPT said the program, which is open to participation from all countries of the world targets exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to reimagine the world. According to the company, the OpenAI Startup Fund was founded on the belief that new and powerful AI systems will give rise to a new wave of transformative startups.

It said the Fund is also hinged on the belief that these new companies will play a central role in making AI a force multiplier for human ingenuity and creativity.

AI capturing the world’s imagination

Announcing the program via a statement shared by its CEO, Sam Altman, OpenAI gave a background into the initiative and how it has been impacting the AI world.

“ We launched Converge in December 2022 to accelerate startups working on the forefront of this evolution, doing our part to help push the boundaries of applied AI in important domains.

Since then, artificial intelligence has captured the world’s imagination. Builders everywhere are applying AI to reshape humanity’s most important industries. Model capabilities are expanding dramatically, while the cost of building new AI products continues to drop.

“ And if you ask us, we’re still in the very early days. Today, we’re opening applications for Converge 2: the second cohort of our six-week program for exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to reimagine the world.

“ Together through tech talks, office hours, social events, and conversations with leading practitioners, we’ll explore the most important opportunities and challenges of building at the cutting edge of AI. In addition, participants will receive a $1 million investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund and join our community of builders. ”

The company added that the first and last week of the program will place in San Francisco and OpenAI will cover travel costs for these weeks. It said other weeks can be completed remotely, though it strongly recommends attending in person.

Who can apply?

According to the company, founders from all backgrounds, disciplines, and experience levels are encouraged to apply. It added that prior experience working with AI systems is not required.

Specifically, OpenAI said it would want to hear from founders from underrepresented backgrounds and those based outside the United States.

Startups interested in applying for this program are expected to fill out the form here and the applications which opened on December 13, 2023, are expected to close on January 26, 2024.