The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved two procurement contracts for Port-Harcourt Intl Airport and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN disclosed this to newsmen after the the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

For the Port-Harcourt Intl airport, the sum of N2.2 billion was approved for procurement of some navigational communication equipment.

The Minister indicated that the procurement primarily involves communication equipment, specifically referred to as remote assets devices and other accessories intended for utilization in the wide-area multilateral air traffic management system.

He said, “The second memo has to do with some navigational equipment at the Port Harcourt International Airport. The communication equipment. They call them the VHF FM radios, remote assets, devices and other accessories for the wide area multilateration air traffic management system at Port Harcourt.

“ So we are purchasing this equipment for topcoats international airports at the sum of 2,227,000,007 Naira inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of nine months and it has been awarded in favour of a company that is the representative of one of the best companies in the world that produce such navigation such communication equipment for the aviation sector.”

Maintenance of Lagos airport

That of the International Airport in Lagos was a contract for technical support services with a Chinese firm due to increased traffic and demand on the facilities at the recently constructed Chinese terminal, the federal government found it necessary to negotiate an agreement with the same company for the maintenance of these facilities during the initial five years.

“The first memo is a contract on Technical Support Services on an initial contract with the Chinese company that built the Lagos international wing of our airports in other international new terminals. So because of that there has been increased traffic and pressure on the facilities in that new Chinese terminal, the one that they built. We don’t want the place to deteriorate without maintenance.

“ We have said that they should maintain their chillers, the air handling units the passenger boarding bridge, the escalators are on course, the remote boarding lifts that were specifically made for the physically challenged and all those facilities that could it is for five years, the first five years for a contract sum of 4.1 billion inclusive of 7.5% is what I will ship kind of as I said with a commission period of five years.”