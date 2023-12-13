President Bola Tinubu, has officially sworn in Musa Adamu as the new Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ceremony took place in the State House Council Chambers, preceding the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Additionally, Professor Tunji Olaopa, was sworn in as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), alongside eleven others as members of the commission.

According to a citation presented by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the recently designated ICPC Chairman held the role of Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigsaw State from 2019 to 2023.

Professor Olaopa, the recently appointed Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, hails from Oyo State. With a background in academia and previous roles as a Permanent Secretary in five ministries, he brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

Those sworn in for the FCSC include members representing Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba, Dr. Daudu Jalo, Gekpe Isu (Akwa Ibom and Cross River), Dr. Chamberlain Nwele (Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu), Rufus Godwins (Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa), Dr. Adamu Hussein ( Niger and the FCT) and Aminu Nabegu (Jigawa and Kano).

Others are Hindatu Abdullahi (Kaduna and Katsina), Shehu Aliyu (Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara), Odekunle Aduke (Kogi and Kwara), Jide Jimoh (Lagos and Ogun) and Dr. Festus Oyebade (Osun and Oyo).

The FEC meeting followed the swearing-in ceremony almost immediately.

Backstory

Earlier when the chairmen of the commission and the members were appointed, Ngelale explained that the nomination will be duly screened by the Senate.

He said that the appointment was necessitated by the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.

“The new Chairman of the ICPC is nominated for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, following the President’s approval of the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.

“The position of Secretary to the Commission does not require Senate confirmation and, therefore, by the directive of the President, the appointment of Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect.

“Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu has embarked upon many far-reaching reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa State since September 2019 and holds Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law. He was also named as a senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October 2023,” he said.