A mortgage scheme called the Diaspora Mortgage Housing Scheme will be launched for Nigerians living in the diaspora in February 2024.

This was announced by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa, who announces that it will be for Nigerians in the United Kingdom, United States of America, and Canada.

Dangiwa stated this ahead of the proposed launch in February 2024, of the Diaspora Mortgage Housing Scheme in the UK, USA and Canada when he received the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and some Management Staff in his office in Abuja.

This was necessitated as approximately 20 million Nigerians living in the Diaspora, remit an average of over $24 billion annually, and their contributions play a significant role in shoring up the Nigerian economy.

This information was shared during a meeting with the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and some Management Staff in Abuja.

What the Minister said

The Minister, in a statement signed by Gabriel Odu from the Protocol Unit at NiDCOM on Wednesday, emphasized,

“ The overall goal is to ensure that as our brothers and sisters sojourn abroad, they also have a decent shelter over here in Nigeria to call their home.”

Arch. Dangiwa further expressed the Federal Housing Authority’s commitment to fulfilling their tripartite mandate, involving the Diaspora City Project in collaboration with NIDCOM, FHA, and FCT.

The project, situated at Maitama 2, spans over 675 hectares of land, as noted in the statement.

Earlier, Abike Dabiri-Erewa commended the Minister for his commitment and participation in the launch of the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme during the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit.

She highlighted the enthusiasm among Nigerians in the Diaspora for both the Diaspora mortgage scheme and the upcoming Diaspora smart city in Kabusa, Maitama, FCT.