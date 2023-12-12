Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is scheduled to take another medical leave starting December 13, 2023 (tomorrow) as part of his ongoing treatment.

Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to the governor, made this disclosure on Tuesday in a statement.

According to Olatunde, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of the state, will assume the role of acting governor.

This is coming on the heels of the recent row between the governor loyalists and the deputy following the absence of Akeredolu from Ondo State due to health-related issues.

The governor has not been seen in Ondo state since he left the country in June 2023. According to his aides, he has been receiving further treatments in Ibadan, Oyo state while running the state affair from the southwest state.

Meanwhile, his press secretary noted that while commencing his medical leave, the governor will prioritize his health and ensure full recovery before resuming his duties as the governor of Ondo state.

He said,

“Ondo State Governor, RotimiAkeredolu, will commence his medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

“During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritize his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in an acting capacity,” the statement reads in part.

What you should know

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, has been absent from Ondo since June 2023 due to health reasons. The governor returned to Nigeria in the first week of September after a three-month medical leave in Germany

Since returning to the country, Akeredolu has been working from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Akeredolu’s absence from Ondo has become a source of concern to several stakeholders and spawned a political crisis that President Bola Tinubu had to wade into.