Transcorp Power Limited, one of the power subsidiaries of Transcorp Group, on Sunday, December 10, 2023, celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of unwavering commitment to powering progress and impact in society.

Transcorp Power Limited was borne out of Transcorp Group’s drive to fulfil its purpose of improving lives and transforming Africa by investing in strategic sectors of the economy that can catalyse growth. Hence, its investment in the 972MW Ughelli Power Plant in 2013.

The power company has grown impressively over the last decade, becoming one of the leading power companies in the country.

Earlier this year, Transcorp Power became the first power generation company to be discharged from post-privatization monitoring by the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), having satisfied the requirements of the post-acquisition plan (PAP) compliance.

Peter Ikenga, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Power Limited in his comments noted that the Company’s journey has been one of resilience, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to powering progress.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Transcorp Power Limited, we reflect on a decade of impactful contributions to the energy sector.

I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and the milestones we’ve achieved,” Ikenga said, adding that the anniversary is not just a testament to the Company’s past successes but a springboard for the future.

For the last decade, Transcorp Power has been an integral part of its host community, with several community-based projects aimed at improving livelihoods including a vocational skills acquisition program that has empowered over 200 recipients.

The Transcorp Staff School which Transcorp Power Limited adopted following the takeover of the Ughelli Plant currently serves the community as well as its employees, guaranteeing a higher quality of education for the children in the community.

“We remain committed to driving positive change and being a catalyst for sustainable development.

Thanks to our team, stakeholders, and the communities we serve for being integral parts of this incredible journey. Here’s to the next decade of powering possibilities and lighting up the path to a brighter future,” Ikenga added.

At the event which was held in Warri, Delta State, Transcorp Power also celebrated its employees who have been with the company since inception and have contributed significantly to the achievements of the past decade.

Transcorp Power Limited has continued to receive recognition for its contributions to the power sector.

The company recently won multiple international awards, including the Leading Power Generation Company Nigeria 2023 (International Business Magazine Awards 2023), Leading Power Generation Company Nigeria 2023 and Most Sustainable Power Company Nigeria 2023 (2023 World Business Outlook Awards).

About Transcorp Power Limited

Transcorp Power Limited (TPL) is a single cycle 972MW installed capacity power generating plant located in Ughelli, Delta State.

It is the largest gas-fired power-generating station in the country. Our mission is to improve lives, and we are leading the way in energy generation for millions of people in Nigeria and Africa.