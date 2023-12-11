The NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 0.16% to close at 71,669.91 points, even as there was a decline in market turnover marking a relatively quiet trading day.

Equities in the market gained N70 billion to close at N39.219 trillion, up from N39.149 trillion recorded on Friday, December 8. The big stocks were major contributors to the major’s positive performance as most of the SWOOTs recorded price gains.

In terms of trading volume, there was a decline to 375.32 million units, from last Friday’s 503.84 million units. There was a 46.6% decline in market turnover as the trading value posted was N3.85 billion, down from last Friday’s N7.21 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,669.91 points

% Day Change: +0.16%

Day’s Lowest: 71,503.35 points

Day’s Highest: 71,685.84 points

% YTD: +39.84%

Market Cap: N39.22 trillion

Volume Traded: 375.32 million

Value: N3.85 billion

Deals: 7,011

Top Gainers

SFSREIT: +9.98% to close at N101.35

ETI: +9.88% to close at N22.80

DEAPCAP: +9.84% to close at N0.67

SCOA: +9.63% to close at N9.63

INFINITY: +9.60% to close at N1.94

Top Losers

GUINEAINS: -10.00% to close at N0.30

RTBRISCOE: -9.68% to close at N0.56

NSLTECH: -9.33% to close at N0.68

NEM: -9.32% to close at N5.35

NNFM: -8.44% to close at N35.25

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, VERITASKAP (+2.86%) led with 88.84 million units, followed by UNIVINSURE (+3.57%) with 44.39 million units, ACCESSCORP (-0.25%) with 30.37 million units, FIDELITYBK (-0.55%) with 23.72 million units, and UBA (+0.44%) with 12.87 million units.

Concerning trading value, ACCESSCORP (-0.25%) led with N612.70 million, followed by ZENITHBANK (+1.43%) with N446.21 million, GTCO (+0.38%) with N391.32 million, UBA (+0.44%) with N291.32 million, and MTNN (+0.59%) with N256.30 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was positive for stocks worth over one trillion as MTNN (+0.59%), ZENITHBANK (+1.43%), GTCO (+0.38%), and BUACEMENT (+0.52%) recorded price gains. While AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, and AIRTEL recorded no price change.

Trading was mixed for tier-1 banks as FBNH (-1.89%), ACCESSCORP (-0.25%) recorded price declines, while UBA (+0.44%), ZENITHBANK (+1.43%), and GTCO (+0.38%) recorded price gains.