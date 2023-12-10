Victims of the Kaduna airstrike, in in Tudun Biri village, situated in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State will receive N109 million from the leadership of the 10th Senate.

Senator Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President, disclosed this donation during a condolence visit to Governor Uba Sani at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House on Sunday according to reports.

The funds, he specified, represent the Senate’s December salaries and are designated for the welfare of those impacted by the tragic incident.

Expressing condolences to the Kaduna State government and Tudun Biri community, Senator Jibrin, standing in for Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio, outlined the National Assembly’s commitment to collaborate with the Presidency.

Their shared goal is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accidental bombing, aiming to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

In response, Governor Sani expressed gratitude to the senators for their empathetic response to the victims of the military airstrike.

He urged the National Assembly to actively support the Federal Government in conducting a thorough inquiry into the bombing incident.

Furthermore, Governor Sani appealed to federal legislators to reassess the advocacy for the establishment of state police. He emphasized that such a move would contribute significantly to enhancing security management across the country.

Backstory

In a tragic incident during a Muslim religious celebration in Kaduna state, north-west Nigeria, at least 85 civilians lost their lives in an air strike, as reported by the local emergency management authority, according to BBC.

President Bola Tinubu acknowledged the incident, labeling it a “bombing mishap,” while refraining from specifying the death toll.

Governor Uba Sani described the civilians’ deaths as a result of being “mistakenly killed” by a military drone, which was purportedly targeting terrorists and bandits. Over 60 individuals were admitted to hospitals for treatment in the aftermath of the incident.

The defence ministry characterized the operation as a “needless tragedy,” highlighting that a routine mission against militants had “inadvertently affected members of the community.”