The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Ondo State, Razaq Obe, has declared that a forensic report showed that the signature of the ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been forged on five official documents.

The commissioner made this disclosure in a letter directed to the deputy governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and made available to newsmen in Akure.

This is coming on the heel of the recent allegation by one Kayode Ajulo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who alleged that some government officials in Ondo are forging the signature of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, on documents.

Ajulo, who was speaking on Monday on Arise TV, some cabals have hijacked the governance of the state since Akeredolu did not properly hand over to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy.

Meanwhile, Richard Olatunde, his chief press secretary to Akeredolu described the claim as “utterly preposterous and ludicrous”.

He said there is no evidence that the governor’s signature was forged.

What the Commissioner said

However on Friday, in the commissioner’s letter on Friday titled “Forgery Of Mr. Governor’s Signature On Official Document” dated December 7, he wrote,

“I write to bring to your attention a critical matter that requires immediate action. It has been confirmed that the signature of Mr Governor on a certain document has been forged.

“The irregularities in the signature were first observed when a file from my ministry was returned through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“This is the only file that has been returned so far out of the five files that were sent for Mr Governor’s approval about two months ago.

“Upon closer inspection, I noticed significant differences between the suspicious signature and handwriting and Mr. Governor’s known signatures and handwriting in the file. Concerned about the gravity of the situation, I decided to seek a forensic review before disclosing my discovery.

“I sent the suspicious signature, handwriting samples, and copies of the old regular signatures to forensic experts, who have now confirmed that the suspicious signature and handwriting were indeed forged.

“Despite the inherent risks involved, I have chosen to fulfil the obligations of my office by reporting this alarming development to you as the highest-ranking member of the State Executive Council after Mr Governor.

“I firmly believe that this is the course of action our esteemed leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, would take in such a situation.

“I have attached a copy of the forensic report and relevant pages from the file for your reference.

“I urge you to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate actions to address the situation.

“It is crucial that we restore the integrity of our processes and ensure that such a disturbing development is swiftly punctuated.”

What you should know

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State, has been absent from Ondo since June 2023 due to health reasons. The governor returned to Nigeria in the first week of September after a three-month medical leave in Germany

Since returning to the country, Akeredolu has been working from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Akeredolu’s absence from Ondo has become a source of concern to several stakeholders and spawned a political crisis that President Bola Tinubu had to wade into.