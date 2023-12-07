President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the State Minister of Petroleum, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri as chairman of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The president also appointed eight other Nigerians as part of the governing council and management team of the board.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the president expects that the following appointees discharge their duties judiciously to enhance indigenous participation in the energy sector.

What the President Said

Speaking further, the president, through his spokesperson, noted that the appointment is in line with Sections71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act

The president also noted that the listed names are regarded as qualified Nigerians who can serve as stakeholders to pilot the affairs of the oil and energy sector, particularly as it relates to the indigenous people in the country.

He said,

“In conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB):

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri — Chairman / HMS, Petroleum Resources

Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe — Executive Secretary

Oritsemyiwa Eyesan — Member / EVP Upstream, NNPCL

Gbenga Komolafe — Member / CEO, NUPRC

Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens — Member

Nicolas Odinuwe — Member

Rapheal Samuel — Member

Sadiq Abubakar — Member

Olorundare Sunday Thomas — Member

“President Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration”

What you should know

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) was established by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act which came into effect on April 22, 2010.

The NOGIC JQS was created in line with section 55 of the NOGIC Act which states that the Board shall establish, maintain and operate a joint qualification system (JQS) in consultation with industry stakeholders which shall be administered by provisions set out in the regulations to be made by the Minister by the provisions of this Act.

Key functions of the Board include:

To review, assess and approve Nigerian Content plans developed by operators. To set guidelines and minimum content levels for project-related activities across the oil and gas value chain.