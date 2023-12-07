The NGX reversed its gain of yesterday as the market declined by 0.49% to close at 71,457.92 points.

Equities lost N192 billion as the market cap declined to N39.103 trillion. FBN Holdings pared gains made this week with 9.86% loss causing the stock to reverse its entry into the SWOOT club.

There was a decline in trading volume to 436.557 million units compared to 690.011 million units yesterday. Market turnover also experienced a 37.6% drop as the traded value dropped to N7.55 billion from N12.1 billion yesterday.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,457.92 points

% Day Change: +0.49%

Day’s Lowest: 71,418.82 points

Day’s Highest: 71,859.23 points

% YTD: +39.43%

Market Cap: N39.10 trillion

Volume Traded: 436.56 million

Value: N7.55 billion

Deals: 7,096

Top Gainers

MULTIVERSE: +9.91% to close at N8.54

SCOA: +9.76% to close at N1.35

MANSARD: +9.76% to close at N4.50

INFINITY: +9.52% to close at N1.61

TIP: +9.70% to close at N1.15

Top Losers

FBNH: -9.86% to close at N26.50

NSLTECH: -9.64% to close at N0.75

DEAPCAP: -9.46% to close at N0.67

CHAMPION: -7.04% to close at N3.30

TANTALIZER: -6.00% to close at N0.47

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE (+8.00%) led with 52.73 million units, followed by VERITASKAP (+5.88%) with 44.57 million units, NB (+0.13%) with 37.46 million units, ACCESSCORP (-5.21%) with 34.65 million units, and ZENITHBANK (-2.35%) with 31.62 million units.

In terms of value, NB (+0.13%) led with N1.388 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK (-2.35%) with N1.121 billion, GTCO (-1.76%) with N834.21 million, SEPLAT (0.00) with N832.45 million, and ACCESSCORP (-5.21%) with N705.85 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was relative quiet in the SWOOT as only GTCO (-1.76%) and ZENITHBANK (-2.35%) recorded price changes, as they both declined. Other members of the category (BUAFOODS, AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, SEPLAT, MTNN, and DANGCEM) witnessed no changes.

After a bullish trading week, tier-1 banks started experiencing negative trading sentiments, as they all declined. FBNH (-9.86%), ACCESSCORP (-5.21%), GTCO (1.76%), UBA (-0.46%), and ZENITHBANK (-2.35%).