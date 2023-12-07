Former Deputy, Gabriel Idahosa has been appointed as the President and Chairman of the Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The announcement was made by Dr Chinyere Almona, Director General of LCCI, during the Chamber’s 135th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday in Lagos according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The appointment of President Idahosa follows the expiration of the tenure of Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, who served in the role since 2021.

Dr Almona stated that the newly elected LCCI president is a distinguished individual with an impressive track record of leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth and development of various organizations, particularly in professional services, trade promotion, and industry.

Highlighting Idahosa’s service as the Deputy President of the Chamber over the last two years, she said,

“We are confident that his presidency will enhance the Chamber’s role as a leading advocate of best business policy and practice to promote and protect the interest of its members and the business community at large.”

President Gabriel Idahosa’s background

Gabriel Idahosa holds a BSc in Economics with Second Class Upper Honours from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in June 1975.

Following his academic achievements, he pursued and completed the professional accountancy examination of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), London, in December 1976.

In recognition of his expertise, he was admitted as an Associate (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1978.

During the 1975/76 period, Mr. Idahosa dedicated himself to national service with Panell Kerr Forster and Co., Chartered Accountants.

Subsequently, from 1976 to 1980, he served as a valued member of the professional staff at Peat Marwick Casselton Elliot and Co., now KPMG.

In 1980, he embarked on a journey by establishing the professional accounting and consulting group that is now recognized as Uhy Maaji & Co.

With a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in accounting and consulting, Idahosa has played a pivotal role in shaping Uhy Maaji & Co. into a prominent entity in the industry.

His leadership has been instrumental in establishing the firm’s presence as a Nigerian member of Uhy, an esteemed association comprising over 100 independent accounting and consulting firms.