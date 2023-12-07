The Federal Government has announced its plan to construct houses, hospitals and schools in Tudun Biri village in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna State following the military misfire that claimed hundreds of lives in the state.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, made this disclosure while visiting some of the survivors and family of the victims of the drone misfire on Thursday.

According to the vice president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instructed the initiation of the Pullako Initiative in Kaduna State.

This comprehensive effort in the Tudun Biri community includes homes, clinics, schools, veterinary services, empowerment programs, and solar energy, serving as compensation for damages caused by a drone misfire.

Furthermore, senator Shettima instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Management to mobilize and offer sufficient assistance to the Tudun Biri village tragedy victims.

What the Presidency is Saying

Announcing President Tinubu’s decision to rebuild the community, VP Shettima who spoke at a meeting with leaders and other stakeholders of the community said,

“ Most importantly, the President approved the commencement of the Pullako Initiative by next month. The Pullako Initiative is the President’s unique response as a non-kinetic approach to the challenges in the North West.

“Beneficiary states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and for the purpose of equity and justice, we deliberately included Niger and Benue States.

“Actually, our intent was to kick off the programme in Sokoto, but in the light of recent developments, the President directed that the Pullako Initiative should be kick-started here in Kaduna State. And Tudun Biri will be the first beneficiary of that scheme. We are going to build houses that will complement the efforts of the Right Honorable Speaker.

Backstory

Earlier on Sunday, a drone misfire by the Nigerian Army resulted in the bombing of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which left no fewer than 80 villagers dead and many injured.

Residents of the affected communities said they were celebrating Maulud, an Islamic event when the military dropped bombs, an incident that has attracted local and international condemnation.

Responding to the incident, President Tinubu directed “a thorough and full-fledged investigation and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into” this and similar mishaps that have claimed 386 lives since 2014.

He also directed “ swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.”