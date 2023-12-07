The Federal Government has directed Julius Berger back to the site to complete the Bodo-Bonny Road and bridge project in Rivers State which it had abandoned.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi disclosed this when a delegation of the Bodo–Bonny Road Peace Committee paid him a courtesy visit at his office at the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja on Tuesday.

This information is contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Works on Wednesday and can be seen on the official website of the ministry.

According to the statement, the delegation visited the minister to register their displeasure over the sudden demobilization from the site and abandonment of the Bodo-Bonny Road and Bridge project by Julius Berger Plc.

Modalities of the Bodo-Bonny road project

The minister described the Bodo-Bonny road and bridge project as a catalyst for an economic revolution in the area, adding that the past administration awarded the contract to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Umahi explained that there was a partnership agreement in 2017 between the Federal Government via the Federal Ministry of Works and NLNG on modalities for the funding of the project.

The Works minister revealed that only about 84% of the project has been completed despite the commitment of the contractor under their agreement to deliver within the revised date of completion.

Julius Berger Plc had reportedly delayed the completion of the project because they are seeking additional funds for the project.

Umahi, however, faulted Berger PLC for the variation of the project even when it had signed an agreement to complete the project without seeking additional funds.

“I implore you the peace committee to report to me the progress that has been made on that road.

“Bobo-Bonny project was augmented to 199billion, I am told by the Ministry and NLNG Limited (NLNG) that there was a document signed by Julius Berger that the project cannot be varied which means that the project cost cannot be increased, the project is about 35 kilometres,” the minister stated.

More Insights

Umahi assured the delegation that the Bobo-Bonny Road project would be completed by April 2024, however, he maintained that if the project is not complete, the host communities should not let Julius Berger move its equipment away from the site.

“Nobody will hold this country to ransom if they cannot do it, another person will come and do it and finish it even better but the only charge I give to you is not to allow any equipment out of sight until they complete the project,” the minister said.

Umahi also unveiled the Federal Government’s plans to build a coastal road in the area.

The minister said that while the proposed coastal road would be situated in an area of even greater site challenges, the budget for the project would not be up to what the government is paying Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

“I respect them (Julius Berger Plc) for their quality and commitment, but we shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“It is a character of arrogance for them to demobilize from site,” he added.

What you should know about the Bodo-Bonny road and bridges project

The Bodo-Bonny road project consists of 13 bridges comprising three main bridges, nine mini bridges and one bridge over the pipeline.

The length of the Bodo-Bonny road project is 35.7 kilometres.

The Bodo-Bonny road will be the first road to connect oil-rich Bonny Island to mainland Rivers State.

The Bodo-Bonny road cuts across four local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers State.

The project is a tripartite agreement between the Federal Government, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

In 2021, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc requested for a review of the contract, of which the Federal Government maintains is against the propagated agreement signed by the three parties.

The refusal of the Federal Government to accept the contractor’s variation of the project led to the abandonment of the Bodo-Bonny road project.