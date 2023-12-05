The Board of Directors of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of Adaobi Nwakuche as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Saratu Umar Garba, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, the appointment followed the exit of Mr. Kenneth Egbaran as Managing Director upon the expiration of his contract of service with the Company.

The Board noted that the appointment of Nwakuche is pending final approval from the National Insurance Commission.

Profile of Nwakuche:

According to the notice, Adaobi Nwakuche is a seasoned insurance professional, who brings to the fore, over Twenty-Five (25) years of distinguished and hands-on service encompassing; but not limited to, Execution and management of strategic partnerships and alliances; Deal structuring and contract negotiations; Channel development and marketing; and Team development and leadership.

All were acquired across several leading national organizations. Before joining Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Adaobi was the immediate past, and pioneer Managing Director/CEO of Heirs Insurance Limited, wherein she orchestrated the strategic direction of the Company.

Her over two-decade career includes experience garnered as Executive Director at Heirs Holdings Group; and Director (Commercial degree in Government and Public Administration from the Abia State University.

She furthered her education by earning an MBA in Business Administration from ESUT Business School. She has a Doctorate in Insurance and risk. Mgt and Corporate Governance from the prestigious European American University.

She is also a Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), and the Chartered Insurance Institute, UK(CII). Adaobi is an Alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School and Lagos Business School.

She has attended various national and international executive-level training programs and seminars.