The President of the Nigerian Hypertension Society (NIS) highlighted that the South-East geopolitical zone in Nigeria bears the highest burden of hypertension in the country.

This was revealed at the 23rd annual general meeting and scientific conference of the Nigerian Hypertension Society.

The conference, themed ‘Tackling the burden of hypertension in Nigeria from primary to tertiary care,’ also delved into the role of telemedicine in hypertension control in sub-Saharan Africa.

The NIS President, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Ilorin, and a Consultant Cardiologist at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, emphasized the urgent need to address the enormous burden of hypertension in Nigeria.

What you should know

Nationally, the prevalence stands at around 30-40%, with variations across geopolitical zones. In the South-East, the burden reaches 44%, while in the North-East, it is around 42%, and in other geopolitical zones, 25-30%.

According to the NIS president, when translated to actual figures using the current population, the hypertension burden runs into millions.

The economic implications are staggering, impacting millions of Nigerians with the associated costs of treatment, lost days to ill health, and complications like kidney failure, stroke, and heart failure.

Professor Solomon Kadiri, a member of the Africa Regional Advisory Group of the International Society of Hypertension, underscored that hypertension has become a burden over the past few decades. He highlighted contributory factors such as excessive salt intake, obesity, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol consumption.

Dr. Salma Anas, the Special Adviser to the President on Health Matters, addressed the government’s commitment to tackling hypertension under the renewed hope agenda. She emphasized the need for increased awareness, especially among young people, and advocated for policies focusing on healthy lifestyles.

Dr. Anas reassured that through collective efforts, including awareness creation, prevention interventions, and community engagement, the scourge of hypertension can be effectively reduced in the country.