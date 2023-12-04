The Federal Government has paid fines and compensation totaling N52 million for 399 inmates in various centers across Kaduna State as part of its effort to decongest the correctional facilities across the country.

Dr. Ado Saleh, the Comptroller of Correctional Service in Kaduna State, shared this news during the initiative’s inauguration in Zaria on Monday.

He added that 110 prisoners had been previously released in Kaduna, emphasizing that the event in Zaria marked a continuation of the program devised and executed by the Federal Government.

“We are here to release 68 inmates from Zaria, Makarfi, Soba, and Ikara Correctional Centres.

“In total, 399 inmates in Kaduna State were marked to be released at the cost of N52million.

“The commencement of the program is simultaneously taking place at Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria to see the release of 281 across the state.

“Of the 281 to be released across Kaduna State during the ceremony 68 inmates were from Zaria Zone,” he said.

The comptroller clarified that out of the 68 inmates, 43 originated from Zaria, 19 from Soba, 5 from Makarfi, and 19 from Ikara Correctional Centers.

He added that each of the beneficiaries would be given N10,000 to pay as transport fare.

Backstory

Earlier, the Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunmi Ojo, stated that the initiative aimed to alleviate congestion in Correctional Centers by covering fines and compensations ranging from one Naira to one million Naira for inmates.

Ojo, represented by John Otuka, Assistant Legal Adviser, Federal Ministry of Interior, said that facilities and the centers across the country were over-stretched.

He added that the gesture was to reduce the number of inmates at the centers and leave the rest to the judiciary to act.

Ojo said that no fewer than 4068 inmates would benefit from the initiative across the country.

While speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Solomon Atambe, a resident of Railway Quarters, Sabon-Gari-Zaria commended the Federal Government for the invaluable gesture.

He urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture and “sin no more,” urging them to utilize the skills they acquired while in the facility.