The Medical Guild has urgently appealed to the Lagos State government to prioritise the health and lives of healthcare workers, citing the alarming statistic of 15 doctors who lost their lives within a six-month period due to manpower bleed in the state.

Dr. Sa’eid Ahmad, the Chairman of the Medical Guild, expressed these concerns during a press conference held in Lagos ahead of the guild’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference.

Highlighting the challenges faced by healthcare professionals, Ahmad stressed the impact of ongoing co-morbidities, exacerbated by a significant loss of manpower and severe overwork among members.

What you should know

The Medical Guild is an association of medical doctors under the employment of the Lagos state government.

The chairman recounted the tragic events, including the collapse of an elevator at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, leading to the untimely death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso and subsequent losses of additional colleagues over a short period.

Ahmad emphasised the need for increased vigilance towards self-care among healthcare workers and urged the government to prioritise their health and lives.

He revealed that the guild, through emergency assemblies and consultations, developed a comprehensive position paper addressing the welfare problems faced by healthcare workers.

The position paper brought urgent attention to the need for short, medium, and long-term solutions, including healthcare workers being able to obtain necessary care within the system they work.

Ahmad disclosed ongoing high-level policy discussions with the Lagos State Government based on the guild’s recommendations, expressing hope for policy pronouncements and actionable directives.

To address immediate needs, the guild allocated N21.5 million through its Office of Social Welfare to respond promptly to sick members and support bereaved families.

Ahmad announced the guild’s initiatives, including housing mortgage and automobile facilities to provide members with decent accommodation and mobility.