The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has hinted that pensioners in the federal civil service may get a raise in their pension stipends next year.

This information is based on details contained in the report on the harmonization of pensions submitted to the Federal Government by the NSIWC.

According to the report, the increment in pension stipends would be for Federal Government pensioners under the new pension scheme as well as for those in the previous scheme.

More Insights

The wages commission informed the executive committee of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners that it was following up on the report it submitted to the Federal Government as regards the pensions of retirees.

The pensioners, led by their Chairman, Samuel Adewale, visited the Chairman of the wages commission, Ekpo Nta, to get clarifications on the proposed pension raise for federal workers, according to a statement issued in Abuja by the Head of the commission’s Press Unit, Emmanuel Njoku.,

“The chairman of the commission informed his guests that the commission had forwarded to the government sometime in May 2023, its report on the harmonization of pensions for consideration after synthesizing inputs from relevant stakeholders, including pension unions, and the availability of funds, and that the commission was regularly following this up since it would have a bearing in considering pension increases in 2024,” the statement read in part.

Furthermore, in response to the complaints of the pensioners on non-receipt of the payment of the recently approved palliatives, the NSIWC chairman noted that the relevant organs of government were addressing the issues.

Also, the Chairman of, the Committee on Pension NUP-ASU/Parastatals, Gabriel Oladele, one of the delegates, urged the NWISC to intervene in the wrong computation of their consequential adjustments and the unreasonable deductions from their pensions after decades of enjoying the harmonization, reading Nigerian same, the statement added.

The NSIWC statement further explained that Nta assured seamless preparations for pension review in 2024 as provided by the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 and Section 173(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“In response to a pensioner’s observation that the constitution provides for a ‘corresponding increase in pensions,’ he (NWISC chairman) stated that the word ‘corresponding’ was not used in Section 173(3). He further clarified that increases in allowances for serving officers cannot also be interpreted as increases in salaries,” the NWISC stated.