The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Taskforce has condemned in its entirety the way and manner in which some residents in some parts of the State close inner roads/streets to hold social events thereby inconveniencing other road users and constituting nuisance to the society.

The condemnation was made by the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who described the act as selfish and inconsiderate of residents who deliberately take actions that cause discomfort to other law-abiding individuals in the State.

Jejeloye disclosed that the Agency recently had to disrupt a birthday celebration on a street in Yaba when it was discovered that the celebrants and guests had occupied 95% of the road thereby slowing down vehicular movement and inconveniencing Lagosians going about their businesses.

Offenders to be arrested, prosecuted

He stated that places like Lagos Island, Oworonshoki and Agege are major areas where such illegal activities are predominant, warning that the Lagos State Task Force intends to initiate an action plan that would put such inconvenience in check.

Jejeloye said, “It is highly unacceptable that one would selfishly and ignorantly cordon off an entire street to throw parties and hold social events causing gridlock in an area. It is the height of irresponsibility. Henceforth, anyone caught carrying out such a foolish act will be arrested and charged to the mobile court for prosecution.’’

The Chairman appealed to Lagosians who are in the habit of blocking streets and roads all in the name of carrying out some form of celebration to desist or face the wrath of the law. He implored residents across the state to use either private or government-owned facilities in their vicinity to hold social events.

He, however, noted that if an event is to take place in a nearby street or road due to logistics reasons, the people concerned are expected to apply for permission from appropriate authorities and a copy of the approval submitted to the Headquarters of the Agency before the planned social event is held.

He stated, “Members of the public are urged to please report any closure of inner streets or roads for social gathering to the nearest Police Station or the Lagos State Task Force for necessary action. All hands must be on deck to ensure that sanity is maintained across the Lagos Metropolis.’’