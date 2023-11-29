The Federal government through the National Communication Commission (NCC) has opened the Young Innovative Builders (YIB) aimed at rewarding Nigerian students in tertiary institutions who have developed innovative solutions even as students.

The program is open to all students who have completed industrial training and during the process developed a solution to problems in society.

The statement reads, “The Young Innovative Builders programme will recognise students across the country in tertiary institutions who have gone through an industrial training programme.

“This initiative recognises the important role of industrial training programmes in providing practical experience for the application of knowledge.”

About the program

The commission noted that the (YIB) program aims to highlight and recognize innovations developed by young Nigerians that align with the Ministry’s goals to foster the expansion of the digital economy.

The program will reward the top 48 innovative solutions in each state with laptops and also reward the next best 40 solutions with tablets.

It states, “The top 48 projects in each state and the FCT will receive laptops while the next best 40 will receive tablets.”

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria include being a student of any Nigeria tertiary institution, having designed or built an innovative tech-enabled solution leveraging on digital technology and addressing real-world problems and completed an Industrial training programme.

Application is open from November 22, 2023, and ends on December 6, 2023.

How applications will be reviewed

The agency noted that the award’s review committee comprises people from academia, industry experts, the Ministry and other stakeholders, using a standard grading system. Winners will be announced on December 22, 2023, on official channels.

It states, “Applications will be reviewed by a diverse selection committee with representation from academia, industry experts, the Ministry and other stakeholders, using a standard grading system”

Click here to apply