The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida has urged Nokia Networks to increase its investments in Research and Development (R&D) to contribute to the expansion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Nigeria.

This request was made during a recent visit by a delegation from Nokia Networks of Finland, led by Jarno Syrjala, the Deputy Minister and Under-Secretary of State for International Trade from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The purpose of the visit was to explore additional opportunities for mutually beneficial relationships between Nokia Networks and the NCC.

Dr. Maida emphasized to the delegation that the Nigerian government is eager to leverage Nokia’s expertise through technology transfer, particularly to support the development of technical skills among Nigerian youth. The government has set a goal to train three million youths in ICT skills as part of its efforts to advance the country’s digital economy.

He stated, “We are keen on getting the youths employed, as our Ministry is targeting three million youths for skills acquisition,”

Maida told the Nokia delegation that the Commission prioritizes Research and Development (R&D) as the foundational element of any knowledge-based economy and a means to drive innovation forward.

He encouraged Nokia and other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore R&D opportunities, emphasizing the importance of deepening local content development in Nigeria.

Purpose of the visit

Congratulating Maida on his appointment as Nigeria’s chief telecom regulator by President Bola Tinubu, Syrjala explained that the purpose of their visit was to identify areas of collaboration that could contribute to supporting Nigeria’s digital economy agenda.

Syrjala highlighted Nokia’s ongoing partnerships with communications service providers, cable operators, and other entities in Nigeria, focusing on delivering network systems with high performance, reliability, and security.

He also mentioned Nokia’s existing R&D centre in Nigeria, indicating a commitment to increasing investments in this area.