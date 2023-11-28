President Bola Tinubu is set to leave Abuja on Wednesday for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

His purpose is to participate in the COP28 Climate Summit, also recognized as the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference or the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC.

This will be the second time the President will be visiting the Middle Eastern country in less than six months since his inauguration.

Recall in September that the President of the Gulf States met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It was widely reported then that the President signed various investment deals with the UAE President. It was also speculated that both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules in and out of Nigeria, without further delay, thus lifting the ban on Nigeria.

However, the lifting of the ban was later reported to be untrue.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed Tuesday.

What the Presidency is Saying

Ngelale noted that the President will participate in the World Leaders’ Summit on December 1 and 2, 2023, will deliver a national statement highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing

“At the Leaders’ Summit with the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver,” President Tinubu will advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100bn annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

“The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

“While in Dubai, Tinubu will actively participate in key sideline events, which will further “support the advancement of his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation,”

Likewise, the Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes, Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.

What You Should Know

In October 2022, during the Buhari administration, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) immigration authorities imposed a visa ban on Nigerians, stating that all submitted applications would be rejected and fees non-refundable.

At the time, no concrete reason was given for the visa ban. Nairametrics reported that the notice to Nigerian travel agents stated:

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment. Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.’’