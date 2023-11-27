Benjamin Oladokun is an innovative entrepreneur with nearly 15 years of entrepreneurial expertise across diverse industries and stands as a dynamic and innovative technology entrepreneur.

His track record is marked by founding and scaling tech enterprises, consistently delivering groundbreaking solutions and generating billions in revenue.

Academic journey

Benjamin commenced his transformative academic journey at Obafemi Awolowo University, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering in 2011.

His academic excellence was complemented by active involvement in extracurriculars, showcasing leadership within the Junior Chamber International and the Association of Civil Engineering Students.

Recognized for his enterprising spirit, Benjamin received the Most Enterprising Student in Civil Engineering Final Year Award in 2011 and was acknowledged with the Entrepreneur of the Year 2011 award by LivingWord Fellowship.

He earned a nomination for Best Brand at Obafemi Awolowo University during the Eclectic OAU Awards in 2011.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he delved into Advanced Human Resources Management and Business Administration at the University of Lagos from 2018 to 2019.

Entrepreneurial Journey

Benjamin’s expertise spans hospitality, food, logistics, aviation, fintech, mobility, and human capital development.

His proficiency in navigating digital business ecosystems locally and globally has propelled numerous startups to multi-million dollar success.

At Obafemi Awolowo University, Benjamin’s passion for gaming, hospitality, and mobility sparked the creation of successful ventures like CampusChow and Snack it Distro.

His association with Venture Garden Group facilitated pioneering solutions such as automating MMIA Tollgates. Co-founding Eazypapers Technologies provided insights into the automotive value chain.

He served as the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Eazypapers Technologies, establishing Nigeria’s premier digital vehicle documentation platform.

As Executive Director at CHOW GROUP, he significantly contributed to its growth into a comprehensive hub comprising a restaurant chain, food delivery service, and food processing company.

His roles as Associate Partner at Spring Partners, Senior Project Coordinator at Venture Garden Group, and Project Reporting Officer at SETRACO GROUP showcased his versatility in different organizational facets.

As a testament to his contributions to the world of business, Benjamin was recently inducted into the Forbes Business Council.

Shekel Mobility

Benjamin’s current endeavour, Shekel Mobility, emerged from Y Combinator and aims to revolutionize auto dealerships with simplified tools for exponential growth.

As Co-Founder, his vision is to establish Africa’s first mobility unicorn, driving technological advancement and economic prosperity.

Shekel Mobility is geared toward empowering entrepreneurs within the dealership market, marking a significant stride in Africa’s technological landscape.