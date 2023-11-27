The Kwara state government has earmarked N200 million for the provision of toilets and other essential utilities aimed at discouraging open defecation.

This was disclosed by the Kwara State Commissioner for Water Resources, Yunusa Lade.

The Kwara State Government has underscored its commitment to partnering with donor agencies to eliminate open defecation within the state.

This assurance was conveyed by Lade, during a visit by Mrs. Theressa Pammer, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Wash Specialist, to his office in Ilorin, the state capital.

What He Said

He emphasized the engagement of lawmakers at both state and federal levels to complement the state’s initiatives in eradicating this public health challenge.

In his statement, Commissioner Lade stated,

“We have set aside N200 million to provide toilets and other utilities that will discourage open defecation. Lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have been engaged in the need to complement the effort of the state government to eradicate open defecation.”

Mrs. Theressa Pammer, the UNICEF Wash Specialist based in Kaduna, visited the ministry to explore avenues for supporting Kwara State in its quest to eliminate open defecation.

Her visit aligns with UNICEF’s ongoing commitment to addressing sanitation challenges and ensuring access to clean and safe facilities, particularly in regions facing open defecation issues.

The collaboration between the Kwara State Government and UNICEF reflects a shared dedication to enhancing public health and improving sanitation conditions for the residents of the state.

The commitment of N200 million demonstrates a tangible step towards realizing a healthier and more hygienic environment for the people of Kwara.