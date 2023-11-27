Fuse Network has announced the launch of its $10 million grant designed to empower business enterprises by offering crucial funding and infrastructure to facilitate seamless entry into Web3 payment systems.

According to the organisation, the initiative aims to “empower businesses worldwide, simplifying the complexities associated with Web3 payment infrastructure development.”

It also aims to foster innovation by eliminating barriers to accessing Web 3 payment solution infrastructure drive the evolution of Web3 technology and meet global business needs.

Criteria for eligibility

Eligible applicants for the grant should be businesses involved in any of the following;

Businesses seeking to establish consumer clubs and loyalty programs with a strategic aim to enhance user acquisition strategies by tapping into Web3 communities.

Fintechs looking to implement non-custodial mobile solutions and reduce payment volatility.

CEXs looking for a non-custodial wallet solution.

Web3 startups looking for a resilient EMV-compatible network that can offer gas fee sponsorship.

Business apps looking to build branded stablecoins and boost brand visibility.

Local payment solutions looking to expand globally.

The CEO and Co-Founder at Fuse, Mark Smargon, said of the program “Our grant program is a testament to our dedication to providing essential resources for businesses to flourish in the Web3 landscape.”

Also speaking on the initiative, the Chief Operating Officer of Fuse Networks said,

“I believe that the future of payments lies within Web3, and Fuse is driving that future.

Our grant program reflects our commitment to supporting projects that harness decentralized blockchain technology’s potential.”

Interested applicants should check here for further details and how to apply. Successful applicants can expect a final decision within two weeks after submission.