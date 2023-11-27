Positive sentiment in the market today was driven by banking stock even as FBNH topped the gainers chart with a 10.00% appreciation.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 0.17% to close at 71,353.81 points even as the market capitalization depreciated by N132 billion to close at N39.04 billion.

There was an uptick in the volume of trade in the market as 746.67 million units were traded compared to 582.77 million units last Friday. There was also an uptick in the value of trade to N5.945 billion compared to last Friday’s N4.27 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,353.81 points

% Day Change: +0.17%

Day’s Lowest: 70,810.51 points

Day’s Highest: 71,566.58 points

% YTD: +39.22%

Market Cap: N39.04 trillion

Volume Traded: 746.67 million

Value: N5.95 billion

Deals: 9,267

Top Gainers

JOHNHOLT: +10.00% to close at N1.87

FBNH: +10.00% to close at N22.00

TANTALIZER: +10.00% to close at N0.55

MULTIVERSE: +9.98% to close at N6.39

SUNUASSUR: +9.73% to close at N1.24

Top Losers

ETRANZACT: -9.46% to close at N6.70

UNITYBNK: -9.24% to close at N1.67

OMATEK: -9.09% to close at N0.90

RTBRISCOE: -8.96% to close at N0.61

GUINEAINS: -5.88% to close at N0.32

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume traded, UNIVINSURE (+3.57%) led with 168.098 million units, followed by ACCESSCORP (+4.32%) with 81.5 million units, UNITYBNK (-9.24%) with 67.7 million units, VERITASKAP (+5.41%) with 45.9 million units, and TRANSCORP (+4.50%) with 44.5 million units.

In terms of value, ACCESSCORP (+4.32%) led with N1.47 billion, followed by UBA (+1.44%) with N646.2 million, ZENITHBANK (+1.73%) with N453.4 million, FIDELITYBK (-1.11%) with N394.1 million, and MTNN (0.00) with N328.8 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

Trading was relatively flat for the stocks worth over one trillion, as BUAFOODS (-1.92%) and GTCO (-0.39%) recorded a price decline, while ZENITHBANK (+1.73%) recorded a price gain. BUACEMENT, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, SEPLAT, and DANGCEM recorded no price changes.

After the announcement of a possible recapitalization exercise, Tier-1 banks also recorded positive sentiments in the market, as ZENITHBANK (+1.73%), UBA (+1.44%), ACCESSCORP (+4.32%), and FBNH (+10.00%) recorded price gains while only GTCO (-0.39%) recorded a price decline.