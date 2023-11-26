Rite Foods Ltd, a Nigerian consumer-packaged goods company, committed to delighting its consumers with innovative beverages in the non-alcoholic segment and sausage rolls has announced the appointment of new members to the Board of the Company to propel growth.

The new Board members include Mr. Kunle Elebute and Isa Mohammed Inuwa as Independent Non-Executive Directors; Raheem Owodeyi as Non-Executive Director and Dr Kehinde Onijingin as Executive Director.

This strategic move is aimed at positioning the business for accelerated growth and enhanced market presence as the Company takes giant strides into the next phase of its growth strategy.

Chairman of Rite Foods Ltd, Dr Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, OFR says the Board is “delighted to welcome a distinguished and experienced group of individuals to the Board of Directors. The collective intelligence, expertise and experience of the new Board members, working with the old members of the Board will be instrumental to guiding Rite Foods to new heights of success.

Dr. Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa

The Board members are professionals with varied experience from both the private and public sectors in Nigeria and beyond. They include:

The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Adegunwa, OFR is an accomplished industrialist of 60 years’ experience with diversified interests in Photography, Food and Beverage, Insurance, Agriculture and printing. He has served on several Boards and was the Chairman of Sterling Bank Limited from 2007 to 2014.

Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods. The pioneer Managing Director of Rite Foods, with 27 years’ experience in leadership and business, has a first degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA degree in International Business from Birmingham City University and the University of Bristol, respectively. His leadership and business acumen have positioned Rite Foods Ltd as a household name in the Food and Beverage sector in a very short time

Mr. Elebute is a chartered accountant with over 40 years’ experience in Consulting. He was Senior Partner/CEO of KPMG Nigeria and Chairman of KPMG West Africa. He has served on the Board of several not-for-profit organisations.

Mr. Inuwa is a former Deputy Managing Director of Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited and former Chief Operating Officer/Executive Director, Support Services at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) where he retired. Inuwa, with experience spanning over 35 years, has a degree in Accounting and Masters in Accounting and Finance. He has served on the Boards of many organisations in the Education, Banking, Food & Beverage, and Oil & Gas industries.

Mr. Owodeyi, an Economist, is currently an Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of Sterling Bank Ltd and comes with over 32 years’ experience in the Financial Services Industry.

Mrs Kudirat Balogun, an accountant with over 25 years’ experience, is the Chief Financial Officer of Rite Foods. She has a first degree from the University of Lagos in Computer Science and trained as an accountant in the UK. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK as well as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. She also holds an MBA from Cass Business School, UK.

Dr. Onijingin is currently the Chief Operating Officer at Rite Foods. He has two doctorate degrees in Human Resource Management and Strategic Management and comes with over 21 years’ experience in manufacturing and financial services.

The Chairman is confident that Rite Foods will capitalize on the collective expertise and industry insights of the new directors to achieve great milestones.