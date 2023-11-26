Croatia is currently grappling with labour shortages, particularly in industries such as construction and building trades, and automotive.

According to data released by the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ), the current count of unemployed individuals in Croatia stands at 112,251. On the other hand, the number of published job vacancies is 16,832.

The Croatian labour market policies, as outlined in a report

by the European Commission, have been deemed ineffective in adequately addressing the needs and shortages within the labour market.

The same report states that labour shortages in the final quarter of 2022 have exceeded pre-pandemic levels across all sectors, surpassing the averages observed in Europe.

The Croatian labour market faces persistent shortages, and there is a notable misalignment between active labour market policies and these challenges.

This mismatch in skills is particularly impacting medium-skilled and low-skilled workers, limiting their employment opportunities.

As indicated by the European Commission’s EURES, the following sectors and professions are currently in high demand in Croatia on a national level:

Construction and building trades: This includes roles such as construction workers, fitters, painters and decorators, roofers, plumbers, electricians, and civil engineering workers. Automotive and transportation services: The demand is high for truck drivers, semi-trailer truck drivers, car mechanics, car painters, and car bodyworkers. Culinary arts and food production: Professions sought after in this sector include national cuisine chefs, butchers, bakers, and confectioners. Information technology and software development: There is a need for professionals like software developers, user interface designers, and system administrators.

This indicates that individuals belonging to these professions, especially foreigners, have increased chances of obtaining a Croatian visa due to the high demand in these sectors.

To obtain a Croatian Work Visa foreign individuals need a job offer from a Croatian employer, who is responsible for securing a work permit on their behalf.

Employers, prior to applying for a residence and work permit, must assess the possibility of hiring from the Croatian labour market.

As per data, salaries in various sectors vary:

– In construction and real estate, salaries range from €740 (minimum) to €1,738 (highest average).

– In transport, haulage, and logistics, salaries vary from €653 to €1,347.

– In agriculture and the food industry, salaries start from €632 and go up to €1,277.

Notably, the sectors of Technology and Development offer more competitive salaries, ranging from €843 to €3,018, according to the same source.

As of 2023, the estimated minimum monthly net wage in Croatia is around €560, with the median monthly net salary estimated at €1,150.

However, certain professions face challenges in finding employment as they are currently in surplus in the country.

These include individuals with qualifications in photography, economics, business secretarial roles, administrative officers, graphic arts technicians, environmental technicians, fashion design technicians, and tourism and hospitality operators.