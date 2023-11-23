The NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 0.07% to close today at 71,052.85 points. Equities gained 27 billion as the market capitalization appreciated to N39.075 billion.

Major market movers today include MECURE which appreciated by 9.98% to close at N8.38, GTCO which appreciated by 1.96% to close at N38.95, and BETAGLAS which appreciated by 10.00% to close at N59.40.

There was a slight decrease in the number of deals to 6,579 against yesterday’s 6,677. There was an increase in the volume of traded shares to 563.708 million units compared to yesterday’s 428.443 million units. However, there was a 53.3% drop in the value of trade to N3.44 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,052.85 points

% Day Change: +0.07%

Day’s Lowest: 70,990.01 points

Day’s Highest: 71,055.28 points

% YTD: +38.64%

Market Cap: N39.07 trillion

Volume Traded: 563.708 million

Value: N3.44 billion

Deals: 6,579

Top Gainers

BETAGLAS: +10% to close at N59.40

MULTIVERSE: +9.98% to close at N5.29

ENAMELWA: +9.97% to close at N19.30

MECURE: +9.97% to close at N8.38

INFINITY: +9.84% to close at N1.34

Top Losers

ELLAHLAKES: -9.89% to close at N3.37

OMATEK: -9.17% to close at N0.99

TANTALIZER: -6.25% to close at N0.48

ACADEMY: -5.56% to close at N1.70

MCNICHOLS: -5.56% to close at N0.85

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, UNIVINSURE (+8.33%) led with 164.30 billion units, followed by VERITASKAP (+8.11%) with 77.13 million units, UNITYBNK (+9.74%) with 24.04 million units, CHAMS (-0.43%) with 20.78 million units, and ZENITHBANK (+0.30%) with 20.71 million units.

ZENITHBANK (+0.30%) led the chart in terms of value with N694.17 million, followed by PRESCO (0.00%) with N274.48 million, MTNN (0.00%) with N268.16 million, VFDGROUP (0.00%) with N202.91 million, and GTCO (+1.96%) with N177.84 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was mostly flat for stocks worth over one trillion as AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, MTNN, and SEPLAT recorded zero change. While GTCO (+1.96%) and ZENITHBANK (+0.30%) record price appreciations.

It was also mostly flat for tier-1 banks as UBA and ACCESSCORP recorded zero price change. GTCO and ZENITHBANK recorded price gains, while FBNH (-0.10%) recorded a price decline.