For the second day in a row, the NGX closed flat as the market marginally declined by 0.09% to close at 71,003.98 points.

Equities also declined by N34 billion as the market capitalization closed at N39.05 trillion. For the second day running, Unity Bank’s share price appreciated by over 9%, as it topped the gainers chart today, closing at N1.54.

Since the announcement of Unity Bank’s purported merger with Providus Bank last week Thursday, the bank’s share price has appreciated by over 57%, signaling a move by market players to improve the buyout price for the bank’s shares.

In a continuation of a surprising debut on the market, Mecure Industries Plc gained another 9.96% to close today at N7.62, taking the company’s market capitalization to N30.4 billion, as against the N11.8 billion it debuted with on the market.

There was an increase in the number of deals to 6,677 deals against yesterday’s 6,549.

However, there was a drop in the volume traded with 428.443 million units against yesterday’s 491.398 million units.

There was a significant increase in trading value to N7.37 billion, compared to yesterday’s N3.22 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,003.98 points

% Day Change: -0.09%

Day’s Lowest: 70,968.35 points

Day’s Highest: 71,089.79 points

% YTD: +38.54%

Market Cap: N39.05 trillion

Volume Traded: 428.443.398 million units

Value: N7.37 billion

Deals: 6,677

Top Gainers

RTBRISCOE: +10% to close at N0.66

DAARCOMM: +10% to close at N0.33

UNITYBNK: +10% to close at N1.54

MECURE: +9.96% to close at N7.62

MULTIVERSE: +9.82% to close at N4.81

Top Losers

CILEASING: -7.56% to close at N5.26

PRESTIGE: -7.55% to close at N0.49

INTBREW: -5.56% to close at N4.25

REGALINS: -5.13% to close at N0.39

UPDCREIT: -4.60% to close at N4.15

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, VERITASKAP (+8.82%) led with 62.08 million units, followed by UNITYBNK (+10.00%) with 38.66 million units, GTCO (+2.41%) with 33.87 million units, UBA (-0.24%) with 19.72 million units, and JAIZBANK (+1.25%) with 19.05 million units.

In terms of value, MTNN (-0.63%) led with N2.81 billion, GTCO (+2.41%) followed with N1.28 billion, STANBIC (0.00%) with N519.28 million, ZENITH BANK (+0.60%) with N479.83 million, UBA (-0.24%) with N407.35 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

Stocks worth over N1 trillion continued their flat run, as AIRTELAFRI, DANGCEM, SEPLAT, BUAFOODS, and BUACEMENT experienced no price change. However, GTCO (+2.41%) and ZENITHBANK (+0.60%) experienced price gains, while MTNN (-0.63%) recorded a price decline.

Tier-1 banks experienced a trading swing as ZENITHBANK and GTCO recorded price gains, while FBNH (-4.00%) and UBA (-0.24%) recorded price declines. ACCESSCORP recorded no price change