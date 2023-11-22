In a significant move to bolster the African startup ecosystem, Sola and Ibukun Adeyinka, founders of the SIA Foundation, have teamed up with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK (MSBM UK) to unveil the SIA Startup Foundry.

This innovative incubator program is not just a funding opportunity; it’s a comprehensive platform for training and mentorship, aimed at nurturing early-stage startups.

The entrepreneurial spirit in Africa is at an all-time high, characterized by a thriving economy and an influx of innovative startups.

Recognizing this, the SIA Startup Foundry is poised to transform the business landscape for 40 startups over a six-month period.

At the core of the SIA Startup Foundry’s offering is a seed fund of $10,000, intended to help scale the operations of five outstanding startups.

However, the support extends beyond mere funding, the programme includes world-class training, provided by MSBM UK in partnership with the foundation, ensuring that participants receive the best possible guidance and education.

Mentorship is another cornerstone of the initiative, participants will have the opportunity to gain insights from seasoned industry experts, helping them navigate the complexities of their startup journey.

Additionally, the program offers a unique platform for networking, learning, and growth, connecting entrepreneurs with some of the best minds in the business.

A highlight of the program will be the Demo Day, where participants get to pitch their ideas to potential investors, showcasing the best of their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

The eligibility criteria for the program are designed to ensure that it benefits startups with the highest potential for growth and market impact.

The focus is on technology-enabled businesses in sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, light manufacturing, renewable energy, and recycling.

Startups that have been operational for 1-2 years and led by founders aged between 20-35 years, demonstrating scalability, market potential, and uniqueness, are encouraged to apply.

The application process is straightforward, prospective participants are required to apply online and provide necessary documents such as business plans, bank statements, resumes, and regulatory ID cards.

The application window is open until December 4th, offering a unique opportunity for startups to leverage this platform for growth and development.

In conclusion, the SIA Startup Foundry, with the support of its lead sponsor Vale, is set to be a launchpad for Africa’s emerging business leaders, offering a unique blend of financial support, training, and mentorship.

This initiative is a testament to the SIA Foundation’s commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial drive in Africa.

For more information on the SIA Startup Foundry and to apply, visit www.siafdn.org. The foundation is eagerly awaiting applications from ambitious entrepreneurs ready to take their startups to the next level.

About SIA Startup Foundry:

SIA Startup Foundry is an initiative of the SIA Foundation, founded by Sola and Ibukun Adeyinka.

For Media Inquiries:

Modupe Phillips, (Programme Manager: 08077855777)

SIA Startup Foundry, an initiative of the SIA Foundation

1-5 Odunlami Street, Marina, Lagos