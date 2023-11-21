The ticket sales for Disney’s superhero sequel, “The Marvels,” plummeted by 78%, marking the most substantial second-weekend drop in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports from Variety, the film secured the third position, raking in $10.2 million from 4,030 theatres on the weekend of November 19, when compared to its first weekend sales of $47 million, this represents a 78% drop.

The $220 million-plus budgeted blockbuster opened at a merger of $21.5 million gross. This unusual setback at the box office is partly attributed to audience fatigue towards the sprawling Marvel franchise.

Struggling to match the opening weekend success of its predecessor, 2019’s “Captain Marvel” ($153 million), “The Marvels” is on track to become the first MCU movie to fall short of the $100 million mark at the domestic box office.

Noteworthy Box Office Performances

In a contrasting scenario, “The Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” emerged victorious during a bustling box office weekend, surpassing expectations.

Despite opening slightly behind projections, the Lionsgate film, set in the dystopia of Panem, collected an impressive $44 million domestically and $98 million globally in its debut weekend.

While falling short of its predecessors in terms of opening numbers, analysts anticipate a strong theatrical run for “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Costing $100 million to produce, the film’s profitability for Lionsgate remains uncertain.

In the second spot, “Trolls Band Together” opened as expected, generating $30.6 million from 3,870 theatres.

This animated film joins the ranks of successful animated offerings this year. “Trolls” has already earned $76.3 million internationally and $108 million globally against a production cost of $95 million.

Also “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” a horror video game adaptation that continues to perform well after four weekends of release has accumulated an impressive $132 million in North America and $271 million worldwide to date.