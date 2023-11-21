The European Union has announced an expansion of its Erasmus plus postgraduate scholarships to include both academic and non-academic staff from Nigerian higher institutions.

The EU expressed that this extension aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and foster professional growth. In addition, it was stated that Erasmus+ nurtures not only individual development but also fortifies the ties between Nigeria and the European Union through the influence of education.

This was disclosed in a statement from the European Union Delegation to Nigeria in Abuja.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, described the Erasmus scholarship as a success story that the EU takes pride in. The statement also revealed that approximately 800 Nigerians have been sponsored under this program since 2004.

What the statement reads

The statement reads,

“The Erasmus+ Scholarship Programme offers a beacon of opportunity for Nigerians seeking to advance their academic pursuits in Europe.

“It is not only about expanding educational horizons but also about building bridges of knowledge and fostering cultural exchange.

“This year, the program extends its scope to include teaching and non-teaching staff of higher education institutions, promoting knowledge-sharing and professional growth”.

Scholarships also cover participation costs and contribute to travel, visa, and living allowance for a master’s duration of 1 to 2 academic years (60, 90, or 120 ECTS credits).

Type of degree awarded

You will gain either a joint degree (i.e. one single degree certificate issued on behalf of at least two higher education institutions) or

Multiple degrees (i.e. at least two degree certificates issued by two higher education institutions of the consortium).

Application details

The statement added that eligible Nigerians, including staff from higher education institutions, are therefore encouraged to explore the official Erasmus+ Scholarship website for detailed information on application procedures, eligibility criteria, available fields of study, and significant opportunities for career advancement.