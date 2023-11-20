The NGX started the week on a bearish note as the All-Share Index declined by 0.15% to close at 71,008.7 points.

Equities lost N57 billion as the market capitalization declined to N39.051 trillion. Mercure continued its impressive performance at the market, gaining a further 9.95% to close today at N6.30, representing a 112.8% gain from its opening day price.

While the market closed in the negative, the market breadth was negative as 33 stocks closed in the positive, while 15 stocks closed in the negative.

There was an increase in the number of deals to 6,551 from last Friday’s 5,883. There was a decline in the volume of trading to 358.446 million units, an 18.8% decline from last Friday’s 441.579 million units.

The trading value also recorded a decline to N4.36 billion, down from last Friday’s N6.03 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,008.78 points

% Day Change: -0.15%

Day’s Lowest: 70,959.16 points

Day’s Highest: 71,122.32 points

% YTD: +38.55%

Market Cap: N39.051 trillion

Volume Traded: 358.446 million

Value: N4.36 billion

Deals: 6,551

Top Gainers

MECURE: +9.95% to close at N6.30

MULTIVERSE: +9.92% to close at N3.99

ABCTRANS: +9.88% to close at N0.89

CILEASING: +9.84% to close at N5.47

NNFM: +9.83% to close at N26.25

Top Losers

RTBRISCOE: -9.84% to close at N0.55

PRESTIGE: -9.09% to close at N0.50

STANBIC: -7.08% to close at N65.00

CWG: -3.14% to close at N7.70

CALVERTON: -2.78% to close at N1.40

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, ACCESSCORP (-0.58%) led with 27.83 million units, followed by AIICO (+2.70%) with 21.93 million units, UNIVINSURE (+4.17%) with 21.73 million units, JAPAULGOLD (+0.59%) with 21.24 million units, and VERITASKAP (+6.90%) with 19.00 million units.

In terms of value, ZENITH BANK (-0.75%) led the chart with N502.95 million, followed by ACCESSCORP (-0.58%) with N474.63 million, GEREGU (+0.88%) with N424.08 million, VFDGROUP (0.00) with N385.79 million, and AIRTELAFRI (0.00) with N276.60 million

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

For stocks worth over one trillion, trading was mostly flat as AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, MTNN, and SEPLAT recorded no price change. GTCO (+0.27%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.75%) recorded a price gain and decline respectively.

Tier-1 banks recorded mixed sentiments, as FBNH (+4.2%) and GTCO (+0.27%) recorded price gains, while ACCESSCORP (-0.58%), UBA (-0.48%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.75%) recorded price declines.