The Board of Directors Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has appointed Mr. Christopher Oshiafi as a Non-Executive Director.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investment public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Mrs. Chinenye Adekanbi, Ag. Company Secretary his appointment is effective 26th October 2023, subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Oshiafi’s Profile :

According to the statement, Mr. Christopher Oshiafi comes with over two decades of experience in Structured Finance, Consulting, Investment Banking, and Venture Capital/Private Equity.

He holds a 2nd Class (Upper Division) in Accounting & Finance from the University of London and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Lagos.

He is the Group Managing Director of Pan-African Capital Holdings Limited.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (ACII) UK, and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACIT).

He also attended various programs at the prestigious Columbia Business School, New York, United States and INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France, the IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain and the Chief Executive Programme (CEP 17) Class of the Lagos Business School.

He was the pioneer Managing Director/CEO of Truebond Investments & Capital Limited, a Company with diverse interests in Oil and gas, Telecommunications, Power, and the Capital Markets.

He has also worked with the firm of Damitop Consulting Limited as a Managing Partner where he worked on a number of World Bank Projects for the Federal Government and several State Governments.

He served as Executive Director (Investment Banking) of Citizens International Bank (now Enterprise Bank Limited) until he was appointed the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of Pan-African Capital Holdings Limited.