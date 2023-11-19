President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially inaugurated the Abdul Samad Rabiu (ASR) International Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship on the University of Maiduguri campus in Borno.

During the inauguration ceremony on November 18, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, representing President Tinubu, expressed gratitude for Rabiu’s generous contribution, characterizing it as a “service to humanity.” Shettima also commended Rabiu’s commitment to complementing the efforts of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda (TRHA).

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who is a visitor to this university, I hereby commission this centre.

The centre is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu administration for the rapid resuscitation and prosperity of the economy, ” VP Shettima said.

The ultra-modern innovation centre, valued at N1 billion ($1.2 million), was unveiled on Saturday and asserts Abdul Samad Rabiu’s philanthropy through the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa).

This initiative, in line with Rabiu’s vision, aims to empower, contribute to, and foster talent and skills development across the African continent.

Professor Aliyu Shugaba, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, lauded Abdul Samad Rabiu for his efforts, emphasizing the ASR International Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship’s crucial role in providing a conducive environment for entrepreneurial training and fostering a transformative approach to entrepreneurial learning.

Backstory

Established in April 2021, ASR Africa, under the leadership of Abdul Samad Rabiu, focuses on creating lasting impacts on health, education, and social development across the African continent.

With a net worth of $6.4 billion, Forbes ranks Rabiu as Africa’s sixth-richest billionaire and Nigeria’s second-richest individual.

ASR Africa has put together projects like, the N2.5 billion ($3.25 million) oncology centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, and the launch of the N10 billion ($13 million) Tertiary Health Systems Support Grant initiative, benefiting four Nigerian states with grants of N2.5 billion ($3.25 million) each.

In 2022, Abdul Samad Rabiu Nigeria’s second richest man, made history with the introduction of the $23.8 million Nigeria Security Support Fund.