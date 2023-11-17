The German Government invites international journalists for the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) Media Fellowship.

This initiative is associated with the 10th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue in 2024 (#betd24) and organized by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in collaboration with Bundesverband Erneuerbare Energie (BEE) on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office.

Nairametrics learns that the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) Media Fellowship has been providing a platform for young journalists worldwide to converge in the heart of Germany’s capital which allows participants to engage in the conference, converse with influential figures from science, politics, industry, and civil society, and foster connections with fellow BETD Media Fellows from across the globe, contributing to the enhancement of international energy journalism that transcends national boundaries.

The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue has evolved into the premier global forum for discussions on the transition to green energy.

Annually, distinguished participants from politics, industry, science, and civil society convene in Berlin for a two-day event, exploring the path to a sustainable energy system.

For several years, the German Federal Foreign Office, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and the German Renewable Energy Federation have extended invitations to international journalists, urging them to report on the BETD.

Currently, invitations are open for journalists to become integral parts of BETD.24 and report on the profound discussions and innovative energy solutions proposed during the event.

This unique opportunity offers media practitioners the chance to immerse themselves in the intricacies of the Global Energiewende by gaining behind-the-scenes insights in Berlin.

The following is included in the fellowship program:

Comprehensive travel and accommodation coverage

All-expenses-paid journey to Berlin encompassing the BETD and Berlin Energy Week

Prior virtual briefing with Expert Insights

Active engagement in BETD.24 sessions

Prominent press opportunities alongside high-level speakers, state representatives, and VIPs

Exclusive access to BETD.24 side events, including guided tours, receptions, business-to-government formats, and workshops

Behind-the-scenes immersion into the global energy transition

Establishing connections with former BETD.24 media fellows

Increased visibility and outreach through its platform, showcasing articles on BETD.24 by media fellows

Your dedicated work and contributions to BETD 2024 hold immense value, playing a pivotal role in reporting on the international energy transition.

By raising awareness about the opportunities in renewable energy and energy efficiency, you actively contribute to meeting the targets outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Fellowship details

The BETD 2024 Media Fellowship holds from the 17th – 23 rd of March 2024 in Berlin, Germany

Journalists are to report on the international energy transition to raise awareness of the opportunities of renewable energy

Application

Apply here

Deadline for Application: 04th December 2023, 11:55 pm CET