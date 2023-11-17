The federal government has announced its intention to digitize the passport application process by introducing a fully biometric system for passport application and collection by February 2024.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this disclosure in a statement during the just concluded sixth edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit organized by Nigeria in Diaspora (NIDCOM).

The theme of the Summit is:” New Vistas, New Aspirations, New Opportunities: The Diaspora and National Development”.

Tunji-Ojo, who was speaking on the diverse challenges associated with processing passports in the country, noted that Nigerians do not have to wait in line to process their passport.

He said,

“A fully biometric immigration application process obtainable in most foreign countries to reduce human contact and convenient passport collection is underway before February 2024.

“Nigerians at home and abroad deserve the best. They don’t have to suffer and sweat to get a Nigerian passport. A team from the Ministry will kickstart the E8 Mandate in the UK, as the first place of this assignment.”

The Minister also emphasized that unethical behaviour from any officer from the ministry will no longer be tolerated. He stated that the Ministry of Interior under his leadership will commit itself to effective service delivery to all Nigerians.

“Report any unethical behaviour by officers in the Ministry and its respective parastatals, as a deterrent to curbing the menace of corruption in the system and boost effectiveness service delivery to Nigerians,” he added.

Home Delivery of Passport by 2024

Earlier, Tunji-Ojo disclosed that the Ministry is working on a system to promote home delivery of passports by 2024.

According to him, the Ministry is working in collaboration with the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to ensure a seamless delivery of passports across the country.

He said,

“We have commenced the automation of our end-to-end passport application process, and we have given a timeline from which Nigerians will begin to experience the “sweet experience.”

“By implication, Nigerians will not need to wait longer than two weeks before they get their passport.

By January next year, Nigerians will be able to complete this application process online, and by February next year, with collaboration and partnership with other relevant stakeholders, Nigerians will have their passports delivered to their homes, offices, and other locations of their choice.”