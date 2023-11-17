The Federal Government has brought forward a six-count charge against Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The charges relate to alleged irregularities in procurement.

The initial accusation of 20 counts totaling N6.5 billion has now been reduced to six counts amounting to N1.6 billion. Emefiele stands as the sole defendant in this revised charge.

The former CBN governor was in court on Friday, seeking bail and asserting innocence to a six-count charge after it was presented.

Emefiele arrived just in time for the commencement of the day’s proceedings.

Emefiele was brought to court for arraignment by his lead counsel Mathew Burkaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in compliance with an order of court.

Charges brought forward by EFCC

In the amended charge sheet, the Federal Government alleged that Emefiele illegally bought 43 vehicles between 2018 and 2020 worth N1.2 billion.

He was accused of awarding a contract for the procurement of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles valued at N854 million.

Count one read,

“That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of N854,700,000 only to April1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a director and thereby committed an offence.”

In the second count, Emefiele was accused of using his position to corruptly confer an advantage on Yaro, “a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of one Toyota Avalon at the cost of N99,900,000 only to April1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro Director and thereby committed an offence.”

In addition, accusations were leveled against him for allegedly violating Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000. The allegations revolved around awarding a contract in 2019 for the supply of a Toyota Landcruiser V8 to April1616 Investment Ltd. The contract was valued at N73 million.

The fourth count was about a Toyota Landcruiser V8 valued N73,800,000 awarded illegally to April 1616 Investment Ltd.

The Federal Government further accused the former CBN governor of also awarding a contract to Yaro for the supply of two Toyota Hilux Shell Specification Vehicles at the cost of N44,200,000 in 2020.

More on the Story

The former head of the apex bank faced allegations of granting corrupt advantages to a CBN staff, Mrs. Saadat Ramalan Yaro, through the awarding of multiple contracts. Nevertheless, he refuted all six charges against him.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Rotimi Oyedepo, led the legal team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which is prosecuting the defendant on behalf of the Federal Government.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court adjourned the case till November 22 for ruling on the bail application of Emefiele and November 28 for the commencement of trial.

In the interim, he ordered that Emefiele be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.