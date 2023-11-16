There was low volume trading in the market as the NGX closed flat today, with the All-Share Index gaining 0.02% to close at 71,025.16 points.

The market capitalization appreciated marginally by N7.8 billion to close at N39.062 trillion. Even though the market closed slightly positive, the market breadth was negative as 22 stocks closed positive, while 31 closed in the negative.

There was a slight increase in the number of deals to 6,545 compared to yesterday’s 6,172. There was a 62.7% increase in trading volume to 483.848 million units, from yesterday’s 297.354 million units.

However, the market recorded a decline in trading value to N4.38 billion, from yesterday’s N6.16 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,025.16 points

% Day Change: +0.02%

Day’s Lowest: 71,011.23 points

Day’s Highest: 71,080.30 points

% YTD: +38.58%

Market Cap: N39.062 trillion

Volume Traded: 483.848 million

Value: N4.38 billion

Deals: 6,545

Top Gainers

NSLTECH: +10.00% to close at N0.33

DEAPCAP: +10.00% to close at N0.44

CILEASING: +9.95% to close at N4.53

NNFM: +9.85% to close at N21.75

SCOA: +9.82% to close at N1.23

Top Losers

ABCTRANS: -10.00% to close at N0.90

ETRANZACT: -9.93% to close at N6.80

TIP: -9.80% to close at N1.02

THOMASWY: -8.95% to close N3.46

GUINEAINS: -8.33% to close at N0.22

Top Traded Stocks

REGALINS (-2.78%) topped the chart in terms of volume with 104.34 million units, OANDO (+1.30%) followed with 55.28 million units, UNIVINSURE (-4.00%) with 53.4 million units, JAPAULGOLD (-1.58%) with 24.95 million units, and UBA (-0.48%) with 21.49 million units.

OANDO (+1.30%) led the chart in terms of value with N676.6 million, GTCO (+0.14%) followed with N670.4 million, UBA (-0.48%) with N445.4 million, GEREGU (0.00) with N371.7 million, and ZENITHBANK (-0.74%) with N350.3 million units.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

Trading was mostly flat for heavy stocks as only GTCO (+0.14%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.74%) recorded price changes. BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, SEPLAT, and AIRTELAFRI recorded no price changes.

Trading was also mostly flat for Tier-1 banks, as FBNH and ACCESSCORP recorded no price changes. ZENITHBANK (-0.74%) and UBA (-0.48%) recorded price declines, while GTCO (+0.14%) recorded a price appreciation.