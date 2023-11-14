Leading Nigerian fintech, PalmPay has won the awards for Financial Institution of the Year, Best Use of Social Media and Brand Manager of the Year in the person of Kevin Olumese.

The award was presented last Friday at the Prestigious Nigerian Marketing Awards at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards recognises marketing excellence in Nigeria. It seeks to reward and celebrate outstanding brands, personalities and organisations in the Nigerian marketing industry.

The awards are endorsed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), and Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN).

Upon receiving the awards, Kevin Olumese, Senior Marketing Manager, PalmPay, noted that ‘these awards are a testament to the many giant strides of the brand and evidence of the hardworking team at PalmPay which includes employees, partners, agents and merchants. It’s an honour to receive these awards because it was contested with phenomenal brands like Nigerian Breweries and MTN’s MoMo. ’

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019, PalmPay has been committed to driving economic empowerment in Nigeria. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians. With this, we drive financial inclusion. The platform has grown to over 30 million app users and over 1.1 million businesses, with 600,000 merchants and 500,000 agents as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to 30 million users, and 1.1 million businesses including 600,000 merchants and 500,000 agents are part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

The company has disclosed USD 140m of funding. The PalmPay app is available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store in Nigeria and Ghana, with more markets going live in 2023.