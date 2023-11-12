The Federal Capital Territory Administration has generated N2.5 billion from building plan approvals and contravention as well as demolished 11,705 shanty colonies in 10 months.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria stated that the 10-month period is between January to October.

This initiative by the Department of Development Control was conducted in collaboration with the Ministerial Enforcement Task Force Team, targeting locations such as Kabusa, Kasuwan Dare, Galadimawa junction, Mabushi scavenger colony, and Gudu District along Oladipo Diya Way.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, FCTA, provided insights during a media briefing, emphasizing the concerted efforts to remove illegal developments and shanties.

He stated, “We also removed obstructing structures on waterways at Lugbe, Jahi, and Lokogoma, curtailing the flooding being experienced within the city in recent years.“

Galadima further disclosed that the department created 13,873 direct and indirect jobs during the demolition and cleanup activities. In addition to the removal of shanties, the department addressed encroachments on rights of way and security black spots in collaboration with FCT security agencies.

Regarding building plan applications, the director reported receiving 1,764 applications within the specified period, granting approvals for 1,422, including backlogs from previous years.

Revenue generation was a notable outcome, with the department accumulating N2.5 billion from building plan approvals and land use contraventions, representing 68.5% of the N3.7 billion target for the year.

Notably, N1.7 billion was generated from building plan approval alone.

Other key highlights

Galadima highlighted additional achievements, such as the inauguration of a One-Stop Vetting Team, the establishment of Regional Offices to decentralize monitoring and enforcement activities, and the initiation of a Post-Development Audit, beginning at Dawaki as a pilot scheme.

Despite these accomplishments, challenges were acknowledged, including cases of land grabbing, harassment of department staff by security agencies, and non-resettlement of indigenous communities leading to the proliferation of expanding slums.

The director also pointed out issues like inadequate and obsolete utility vehicles, slow adoption of information and communication technology, and slow-paced infrastructural development, particularly in satellite towns. Efforts to address these challenges include the inauguration of a Committee on the Prevention of Building Collapse and ongoing staff welfare initiatives.