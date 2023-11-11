The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the abduction of a supervising polling unit officer assigned to Registration Area- 06 (Ossioma) in the Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

According to the report, the official whose name was withheld by the electoral commission was kidnapped early this morning while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma Jetty.

The statement signed by Wilfred Ifogah, Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, noted that the security agencies have been briefed on the development and are working to rescue the polling unit official.

More on the Story

Accordingly, Ifogah also noted that a total number of 5,368 result sheets being taken to ward 17 (Koluama) in the Southern area of the state were lost to the accident.

According to INEC, these election materials’ loss will potentially affect 5368 registered voters. However, INEC stated that the commission is making an effort to conduct elections in the affected areas.

What the Statement says

The statement reads,

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to Registration Area-17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized.

“Fortunately, no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We lost our result sheets, power banks, and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5,368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.”

PRESS RELEASE

Boat with 12 Election Personnel Capsizes in Southern Ijaw, SPO Abducted in Sagbama pic.twitter.com/SqTt9JtBhv — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) November 10, 2023