The NGX saw a busy trading day with a large volume of trades, however, the market stayed on its bullish course as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.07% to hit 70,819.49 points.

The equities market gained 27.2 billion, bringing the market capitalization to N38.912 billion. In the market today, 25 stocks recorded price appreciations while 24 recorded price declines.

There was a drop in the number of deals to 6,169 deals against yesterday’s 6,401. There was also a huge trading activity as the trading volume increased to 569.195 million units from yesterday’s 558.345 million units. There was a huge appreciation in trading value to N16.791 billion, up from yesterday’s N9.79 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 70,819.49 points

% Day Change: +0.07%

Day’s Lowest: 70,645.15 points

Day’s Highest: 70,888.97 points

% YTD: +38.18%

Market Cap: N38.91 trillion

Volume Traded: 569.195 million

Value: N16.79 billion

Deals: 6,169

Top Gainers

UPDC: +9.91% to close at N1.22

MECURE: +9.85% to close at N3.57

SCOA: +9.73% to close at N1.24

JAPAULGOLD: +9.58% to close at N1.83

UACN: +8.47% to close at N16.00

Top Losers

VFDGROUP: -10.00% to close at N184.50

MULTIVERSE: -9.37% to close at N2.90

TIP: -9.35% to close at N0.97

REGALINS: -8.57% to close at N0.32

DAARCOMM: -8.33% to close at N0.22

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, JAPAULGOLD (+9.58%) led the chart with 113.964 million units, followed by STANBIC (-0.07%) with 96.92 million units, UBA (+0.24%) with 75.22 million units, FBNH (+3.36%) with 42.64 million units, and FIDELITYBK with 34.70 million units.

STANBIC led the chart in terms of value with N6.78 billion worth of shares traded, followed by AIRTELAFRI with N3.16 billion worth of shares, UBA with N1.55 billion, NESTLE with N1.05 billion worth of shares, and FBNH with N849.8 million worth of shares.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was huge trading activity on stocks worth over one trillion, however, only GTCO (+0.56%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.45%) recorded price changes.

All tier-1 banks recorded price activity, as FBNH (+3.36%), GTCO (+0.56%), UBA (+0.24%) recorded price gains, while ACCESSCORP (-0.29%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.45%) recorded price decline.