President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 3 new Executive Commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the redeployment of one current Executive Commissioner, pending their confirmation by the senate.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Akuri Ngelale.

The appointed officials are Mr. Bashir Indabawa — North West — Executive Commissioner, Exploration & Acreage Management, Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu — South East — Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services & Administration (Redeployed), Mr. Enorense Amadasu — south south — Executive Commissioner, Development & Production and Mr. Babajide Fasina — south West — Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning.

Ajuri in the statement said that the President approved this reshuffling and replacement based on his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector with a view to establishing a regulatory framework and culture that encourages diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.

