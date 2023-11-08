The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called for restraints between prominent businessmen Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu over business interests in the cement manufacturing industry.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by its convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi on Wednesday. The body also noted that current conflicts between the Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, and his predecessor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle- the current Minister of Defence are increasing the problems being faced in the north.

The statement read,

“The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is deeply concerned about the ongoing misunderstanding and widening rift between the eminent political and business leaders of Northern Nigeria, which is reflecting negatively on the region’s economic and political stability.”

“The current conflicts between Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Isiyaku Rabiu over cement prices, as well as the conflict of interest between Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and Defense Minister Bello Mohammed Matawalle, are exacerbating the challenges faced by the Northern region in terms of security and the economy.”

Dangote and Rabiu should set exemplary conducts

The NEF called on both businessmen to set exemplary conduct for the benefit of the North and avoid unnecessary conflict.

It states,

“Alhaji Dangote and Abdulsamad are both eminent business leaders and respected elders of the North who should be at the forefront of setting exemplary conduct for the benefit of the entire region.”

“By fostering greater understanding and avoiding unnecessary conflicts, leaders can create a stable environment conducive to peace-building, progress, and development which will contribute to the overall stability and prosperity of the Northern region.”

It further called on both parties to restrain their proxies from the media crossfires that have dominated the media space.

Backstory

Last week, both Dangote and the BUA group were engaged in a media kerfuffle with accusations and counter-accusations bothering their business interests published across print and digital media.