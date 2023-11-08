President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of twenty (20) Nigerians to fulfil the role of Federal Commissioners within the National Population Commission (NPC).

Additionally, nine current Federal Commissioners have been reappointed for a second term in office.

This was announced by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Here are the names of the appointees:

Hon. Emmanuel Trump Eke — Abia

Dr. Clifford Zirra — Adamawa — Reappointed

Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke — Anambra — Reappointed

Barr. Isa Audu Buratai — Borno — Reappointed

Bishop Alex Ukam — Cross River

Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba — Delta

Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu — Ebonyi

Dr. Tony Aiyejina — Edo — Reappointed

Mr. Ejike Ezeh — Enugu — Reappointed

Mr. Abubakar Damburam — Gombe — Reappointed

Prof. Uba Nnabue — Imo — Reappointed

Ms. Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba — Kaduna

Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa — Kano

Hon. Yori Afolabi — Kogi

Hon. Olakunle Sobukola — Ogun

Hon. Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi — Ondo

Sen. Mudashiru Hussain — Osun — Reappointed

Ms. Mary Ishaya Afan — Plateau

Mr. Ogiri Itotenaan Henry — Rivers

Mr. Saany Sale — Taraba — Reappointed

The President has therefore tasked the newly appointed and returning Federal Commissioners of the NPC to effectively execute all measures initiated by his administration.

Their goal is to generate and appropriately utilize precise population data, which will serve as the foundation for crafting and implementing long-term solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges.