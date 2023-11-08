President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of twenty (20) Nigerians to fulfil the role of Federal Commissioners within the National Population Commission (NPC).
Additionally, nine current Federal Commissioners have been reappointed for a second term in office.
This was announced by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.
Here are the names of the appointees:
- Hon. Emmanuel Trump Eke — Abia
- Dr. Clifford Zirra — Adamawa — Reappointed
- Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke — Anambra — Reappointed
- Barr. Isa Audu Buratai — Borno — Reappointed
- Bishop Alex Ukam — Cross River
- Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba — Delta
- Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu — Ebonyi
- Dr. Tony Aiyejina — Edo — Reappointed
- Mr. Ejike Ezeh — Enugu — Reappointed
- Mr. Abubakar Damburam — Gombe — Reappointed
- Prof. Uba Nnabue — Imo — Reappointed
- Ms. Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba — Kaduna
- Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa — Kano
- Hon. Yori Afolabi — Kogi
- Hon. Olakunle Sobukola — Ogun
- Hon. Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi — Ondo
- Sen. Mudashiru Hussain — Osun — Reappointed
- Ms. Mary Ishaya Afan — Plateau
- Mr. Ogiri Itotenaan Henry — Rivers
- Mr. Saany Sale — Taraba — Reappointed
The President has therefore tasked the newly appointed and returning Federal Commissioners of the NPC to effectively execute all measures initiated by his administration.
Their goal is to generate and appropriately utilize precise population data, which will serve as the foundation for crafting and implementing long-term solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges.
