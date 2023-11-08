eTranzact International Plc reported a revenue of N8.3 billion in Q3 2023, marking an 88.2% year-on-year appreciation from the corresponding quarter in 2022.

According to the company’s financial results for the nine months ending September 2023, the company’s Q3 2023 revenue contributed to the nine months’ revenue of N25.7 billion, representing a year-on-year appreciation of 60.2% from the corresponding period in 2022.

The company also recorded a pre-tax profit of N729 million in Q3 2023, a 21.1% year-on-year appreciation from Q3 2022.

Key Highlights Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022

Revenue: N8.3 billion, +88.2% YoY

Cost of sales: N6.4 billion, +118.7% YoY

Gross profit: N1.9 billion, +28.5% YoY

Selling and marketing costs: N67.3 million, +29.9% YoY

Administrative expenses: N1.3 billion, +41.0% YoY

Operating profit: N596.4 million, +8.3% YoY

Profit before tax: N729 million, +21.1% YoY

Profit for the period: N510.3 million, +24.6% YoY

Cash and cash equivalents: N10.8 billion, +14.7% YTD

Total assets: N19.2 billion, +8.3% YTD

Insights

The company recorded impressive revenue and profit growth during the quarter under review and during the nine months ending September 2023.

Despite operating in a rising interest rate environment, the company recorded a 2.3% year-on-year drop in its finance cost during the nine-month period.

The company also reported “fraud assets” as an allowance for the highly unrecoverable N3.82 billion proceeds from Smart Micro Systems Limited. The fraud case against Smart Micro Systems Limited traces back to 2018.