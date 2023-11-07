The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have jointly declared a nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The leadership of both unions arrived at a resolution following an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, which took place on a Tuesday.

The nationwide mobilization of their members and supporters has been launched, according to the unions.

The action by the Organised Labour followed the brutalisation of NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, last week in Imo State.

Ajaero’s recent attack in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, has sparked widespread outrage, with organized labour accusing the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, of complicity.